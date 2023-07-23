Mallady, Roy C.

MALLADY, Jr., Roy C.



Roy C. Mallady Jr., age 78, passed away at his home in Atlanta, GA after his long-term battle with cancer on July 15, 2023.



Roy was born on February 9, 1945, in Memphis, TN. At the age of five, Roy moved to Camden, TN, and attended Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN from age 14 to age 18. While attending Columbia Military Academy, Roy graduated with the rank of Captain Company Commander. He then attended the University of Memphis from years 1963-1969, graduating with a degree in Biology and Chemistry and Pre-Med.



While attending the University of Memphis he met his wife, Mary Jane Newton. They married in 1966. Roy and Mary Jane went on to have two sons, John and Michael. John was born in 1969, and Michael was born in 1971.



In 1968, after graduating from the University of Memphis, Roy went on to work for Lederle Labs, a pharmaceutical company based out of Pearl River, NY. With Lederle, Roy covered the Western portion of Tennessee and Mississippi. After working with Lederle, Roy joined Medtronic Inc. in 1972, which moved him to Atlanta, GA in 1973. Roy became the top sales representative for Medtronic and was promoted to District Manager for the Southeast in 1976. Shortly after being promoted to District Manager for Medtronic, Roy left the company to pursue a position with a new pacemaker company, Intermedics Inc. For many years Roy was the top sales representative for Intermedics, which paved the path for Roy to start his own company, Cardiac Medical Inc. Cardiac Medical was the largest and the top-performing distributorship for Intermedics pacemaker products, covering 11 states in the Southeast. During his time running Cardiac Medical, he co-founded a second company, Horizon Medical Products. This company manufactured and sold infusion drug ports throughout the US. His company, Cardiac Medical was later sold back to Intermedics in 1997, and he and his partners took Horizon Medical Products public on the American Stock Exchange. Roy retired from the medical device business. He then focused all his time on his family and building a beautiful farm in Monroe, GA.



Roy has three grandsons and one granddaughter. The first grandson was Taylor Mallady, born in 2002, and son of Michael and Lisa Mallady. Shortly after, two more grandsons were born in 2003, Jack and Charlie Mallady, sons of John and Kris Mallady. In 2004, Roy had his last grandchild, Kate Mallady, daughter of Michael and Lisa Mallady.



Roy's parents, Dr. Roy Mallady and Dorothy Langdon Mallady, passed at the ages of 80 and 90 years old.



He leaves behind his wonderful wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Newton Mallady; and his sons, John Cleveland Mallady and Michael Taylor Mallady; sisters, Marilyn Creed, Barbara Mallady, and Jan Roubion; his grandsons, Taylor Mallady, Charlie Mallady, Jack Mallady; and granddaughter, Kate Mallady; his nephew, David Creed; and niece, Amy Roubion.



Right behind his love for his family, was love for all his dogs. He leaves behind two of his dogs, Bailey and Scarlett to be loved by his wife, Mary Jane. He had a love and interest in all animals, which is why his farm meant so much to him. From 1986 to the time of his death, Roy and Mary Jane spent half of their time, commuting between their house in Atlanta and their farm in Monroe, GA. Cars were also one of his biggest passions in life. Roy was a sports car enthusiast and owned many unique cars from around the world.



He had a great love of his church, St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Monroe, GA. He also considered his farm caretaker and his family, as his family. Thank you to Lucio Ruiz, Mayra, Danny, and Paola for taking care of his animals and land.



A private memorial service will be held for Roy at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Monroe, GA.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society.





