MALIS, Stephen Charles



Stephen Charles Malis, age 73, of Marietta, GA, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded lovingly by his family. Born in McKees Rocks, PA, on October 1, 1948, he was the son of Mary Fallon Malis and the late Stephen Peter Malis.



Mr. Malis worked as a technical director and sound engineer at the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) for 33 years. He spent many years as the technical director of ABC's World News Tonight and was very passionate about his job. Some highlights from his career included traveling to China with President Ford in 1975; visiting Moscow in the former Soviet Union in 1988; braving hurricanes Andrew, Hugo and Katrina, among others; attending multiple Olympic Games, Super Bowls and World Series; and broadcasting the tragic Waco massacre in 1993. Mr. Malis was also a decorated member of The National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL). He was an avid traveler and moviegoer, and a devoted family man who cherished the time he spent with loved ones.



Mr. Malis is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dana Garrett; children, Brian Malis, Las Vegas, NV, and Matthew Malis, Marietta, GA; mother, Mary Malis, Peachtree Corners, GA; sister, Joanne Malis Lyman (David), Decatur, GA; and nieces and nephews, Erik, Adrienne, and Danielle. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Malis; and sister, Jean Malis Noyes.



A memorial service in honor of Mr. Malis' life will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 2:00 PM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program at arrl.org.

