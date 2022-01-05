Malcolm, Ivery

MALCOLM (BURKS), Ivery Bernell



Ivery Bernell Burks Malcolm born August 12, 1944, in Locust Grove, GA, to the late Arthur and Eleanor Burks. Ivery the fifth of eight children, was educated in the Henry County School System and graduated in 1962. She committed to Christ at a young age and was baptized at Browns Avenue Baptist Church. Ivery was a loving, kind, gentle woman who loved the Lord, and her family. She was a culinary queen and Sunday dinner was fit for royalty. Ivery doted over her family and became the homemaker she always desired to be.



Ivery knew early on that she wanted to be an educator. She attended Clark Atlanta University her freshman year, then transferred into Albany State University graduating with a bachelor's in Health and Physical Education. It was at Albany State University, Ivery met the love of her life, Lonnie Malcolm. They were married in the year 1968 and would go on to spend 53 years with one another. Ivery was employed with Atlanta Public Schools System for 28 years before becoming ill. She began her tenure at Murphy High School (Currently Crim High) and retired from Frederick Douglass High School. She served as a Health and Physical Education Teacher (holding a lifetime teaching certificate), varsity girls basketball coach, and Red Cross Club Founder/Mentor.



Ivery was preceded in death by her Mother-in-law, Amelia Malcolm Thrower, Siblings, Arthur J. Burks Jr, Willie J. Burks, Gloria D. Sims (Eddie), Charlotte R. Burks, Donald Burks, and Dallas Burks, In-laws, Jimmy Taylor Sr., Mary Jean Malcolm Jenkins, Alphonso Malcolm, Bobby Shoats and her eldest grandson, Robert Earl Corker Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Lonnie Malcolm, daughters: Sophia Yolanda Corker (Robert Earl Sr.), Aaliyah Malcolm Keys (Bryce Alan), Ameerah Malcolm-Hill (Derek Bernard); Sisters, Gladys M. Allen, In Laws Aileen Burks, Linda Williams (Willie Sr.), Margaret Taylor, Bridgette Miller, Anthony Thrower (Lucinda) and Jerome Thrower, grandchildren, Jealous Chiambiro Jr. (Jasmane), Faith Corker, Terrance Gay Jr., Delvin Hill Jr. (Autumn), Zuri Hill, and Corey Keys; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Javonni, and Phoenix; other relatives and friends.



She was a warrior and served a God who was more powerful than any doctor. HE kept her here to love on her family, meet her grandchildren, watch them grow, and become parents themselves. To God Be the Glory! She "Stayed Strong & Continued To Believe". She was happy in the Lord, playing her gospel music, coloring her bible verses, speaking daily to her husband, and spending time with her family. May her sweet soul rest in the Lord.



