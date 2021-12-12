ajc logo
Malcolm, Charles

MALCOLM, Charles

Charles E. Malcolm, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Born April 3, 1942 in Brookhaven, Georgia, Charles used his amazing mechanical genius while serving in the US Navy and as a valued master mechanic at Burch Lowe for 35 years. Charles is survived by his life-partner, Maxine McKinney, his sister Helen Fields, his nieces, nephews, loving neighbors and friends. He was the best partner, friend, uncle and neighbor one could ever have, and we will all miss him greatly.

