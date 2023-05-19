MALCOLM, Alonzo "Lonnie"



Alonzo "Lonnie" Malcolm was born in Pitts, GA, on August 9, 1946, to Henry and Amelia Shoats Malcolm. He was a twin, born alongside his brother Alphonso, and had a close relationship with his siblings. Lonnie graduated with honors from Excelsior Elementary and High School in 1964 and attended Albany State College. While at Albany, he embarked on a journey to join the Phenomenal Men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. After crossing over on a one-man line, he was known as "Houseman" on campus, the soul-survivor. Through the sorors of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, he met his fabulous future wife, Ivery Bernell. After graduation, Lonnie married Ivery, and they had their first child, the beautiful Sophia Yolanda.



After college and starting his family, Lonnie was drafted into the United States Army, completing a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. He served as a member of the 101st Airborne Brigade while being deployed. Lonnie was proud to serve and often reminisced about his rank elevation from E1 to E4 in one day. His cooking abilities proved beneficial as he became a chef who prepared meals for his fellow soldiers. Additionally, Lonnie was a member and lead singer of the military band assembled to entertain the troops. This was something he truly loved.



Upon honorable discharge, Lonnie returned to Atlanta with his family and began his life's work. Lonnie and Ivery later gave birth to their fantastic twin girls, whom he proudly named Aaliyah Nadiyah and Ameerah Nayyirah.



Lonnie gave his life to Christ early, often singing hymns and songs for his late grandmother Charity Malcolm. He briefly studied Islam but eventually rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized in 1986 as a graduation surprise to his eldest daughter. Lonnie loved the lord, and he could often be heard reminding all that would listen about the awesome name of God.



Throughout his life, Lonnie became someone who displayed his passion in all he set out to accomplish. He managed the Baronet - Coronet Theater, worked for 30-plus years with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ran for Atlanta City Council, served 15 years as the NPU-J chairperson of Westside Atlanta, held membership on the Atlanta Empowerment Zone, traveled with youth to the Million Man March in DC, organized youth tv broadcasts, and so much more. Malcolm was a man of the people that loved his community. He was indeed a servant worker.



Lonnie was proceeded in death by his father, Henry Malcolm Sr.; grandmother, Charity Malcolm; mother, Amelia Shoats Malcolm Thrower; wife, Ivery Bernell Burks Malcolm; brothers, James Edward Malcolm; Bobby Gene Shoats, Alphonso Malcolm (twin brother); Henry Malcolm Jr.; Eddie Jerome Thrower and Eddie Junior Foster; sister, Mary Jean Malcolm Jenkins; and grandson, Robert Earl Corker Jr.



He leaves to cherish: daughters, Sophia Malcolm Corker (Earl), Aaliyah Malcolm Keys (Bryce), Ameerah Malcolm-Hill (Derek); stepfather, Eddie Thrower; brothers, James Anthony Thrower Sr. (Lucinda), and Calvin Thrower; sisters, Margaret Malcolm Taylor, Linda Ann Williams (Willie Sr.), and Linda Holmes; grandchildren, Jealous Chiambiro Jr., (Jasmane), Faith Corker, Terrance Gay Jr., Delvin Hill Jr., (Autumn), Zuri Hill, and Corey Keys; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Terrell, Javonni Chiambiro, and Phoenix Hill; extended family, and friends.



