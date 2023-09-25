MAINVILLE, Lorenia
Lorenia Mainville, age 68, of Decatur, GA. Passed away on September 17, 2023. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. 404-241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
