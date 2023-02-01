Mains, Charlie

MAINS, CharlieAge 77, of Ellenwood, GA, passed on January 25, 2023. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, GA.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comGeorgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy7h agoCredit: Arvin Temkar/AJCChastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat4h agoCredit: Green Bay Packers Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense 10h agoCredit: Photo courtesy Bailey StocktonPrince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia TechCredit: Photo courtesy Bailey StocktonPrince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia TechCredit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionGBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack10h agoThe LatestBloom, HenryMatuszak, Donald2h agoBracewell, Robert2h agoFeaturedCredit: Dario CalmeseThings to do for Black History Month11h agoLand disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center10h agoIn Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline