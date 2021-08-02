MAIER, Peggy



Peggy Dukes Maier, age 89, of Buford, Georgia, eldest child to the late Warren Nelson Dukes and Nora Keeling Dukes. She was the oldest of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her son, John Nelson Maier; her daughter, Teresa Elaine Maier; her three brothers, James William Dukes, Sr., Richard Stevenson Dukes and Ronald Warren Dukes. Peggy graduated from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta in 1949. She worked in DeKalb County Purchasing and Contracting Department for thirty years. She was a longtime member of Buford Presbyterian Church. She is survived by grandchildren, John Thomas Maier of Cambridge, MA, and Elizabeth Ann Maier of Denver, CO; sister, Margaret Faircloth of Brunswick, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and John Pass of Alma, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Amber and Victor Hunter of MacClenny, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Buford Presbyterian Church, 1242 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill, GA 30518. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

