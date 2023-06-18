MAIER, Dorothy



Dorothy B Maier, aged 92, died on June 2, 2023. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 9, 1930 to James V. Cole and Clara Dalton Cole. She was the fifth of seven children; Bill, Catherine (Kay), Mary, Frances, Dorothy, Jim and Pat, and was known as 'Dot' to all. Dot graduated from Bay Ridge High School for Girls, in 1948. She met her future husband, Tom, at a dance in Bay Ridge, NY. They married in September 1952 at Our Lady of Angels Church in Bay Ridge. Tom and Dot began their ever-expanding family in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and then moved to Pompton Plains, NJ, in 1966. They lived there until 1985 when Tom was transferred to Atlanta, GA. Tom and Dot found their 3rd home in Roswell, GA, where Dot quickly joined the New Neighbors League, and made many new friends in their adopted state. Dot was a devoted and very organized homemaker for many years. Somehow, she managed to get delicious homecooked meals on the table every night at 6 PM sharp. Her brood was summoned to dinner by the ringing of the cow bell, and woe to those who did not heed its call! Dot was not only a great cook, but also a skilled baker. Her pies and cakes were a thing of beauty! Dot was always very involved in her community wherever she was. In Flatbush, she founded 'The Sewing Circle' where the neighborhood women would meet monthly at night with their darning and sewing, and catch up on gossip. No one was allowed to come downstairs after bedtime when Mom was hosting the ladies! She was also an active participant in the Rosary Altar Society at her various churches and always volunteered at her children's schools. Dot was a voracious reader and was a member of several book clubs. She also made sure that she and Dad had some quality time together on a regular basis. They traveled locally at first and then to more far-flung places as the family grew older. There are pictures of Dot on a snow mobile on Lake George, NY, on a motorbike in the Bahamas, on a ship in Alaska, and on a bike in the Netherlands. She was always up for an adventure! Mom was a devoted fan of the soap opera As the World Turns. It was a sad day in 2010 when Tom and Kim Hughes said their final goodbyes to all their viewers. After her youngest was in high school, Dot re-entered the business world. She worked as an administrative assistant at American Honda, where she taught herself to use a computer. She used those skills to create a blog for her family, to share news and updates. Her 2nd and favorite position was working as the office manager at Seniors Enriched Living in Roswell, GA. Dot was a firm believer in lifelong learning. She thoroughly enjoyed scheduling classes and meeting new friends through SEL. Dot was predeceased by her husband, Tom, in 2019; and her oldest daughter, Clare Maier Aquino, in 1994. She is survived by her sister, Pat (nee Cole) Shipley of St Albans, MO; and her remaining eight children: Lawrence Maier (Lucia Yaroch) of Colchester, CT, Mary Liotta (Ray) of Peachtree City, GA, Peg Odenthal (Joseph) of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas Maier (Pat) of Ocean Township, NJ, James Maier (Ann) of Pequannock, NJ, Bill Maier (Madeline) of Pequannock, NJ, Dorothy Gould (Terry) of Marietta, GA, and Michael Maier (Katherine Owens) of Middletown, CT; nineteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tom and Dot were both founding members of St. Peter Channel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA. They spent their last years at St. George Village in Roswell, and their final days in the skilled nursing wing. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the care staff and all their friends at St. George Village. The love, care and support they gave to both our parents is much appreciated by all of us. We will celebrate Dorothy's life at a Funeral Mass on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, in Roswell. Family will receive friends at 9:30 AM, in the Narthex at St. Peter ChaneI Catholic Church. Internment will be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM, at GA National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to Seniors Enriched Living in Roswell, GA.



https://sites.google.com/selroswellga.org/seniors-enriched-living/donate





