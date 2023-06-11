Maicon, Margaret

MAICON (POLGREEN), Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann Maicon, age 80, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on June 5, 2023. She was born at Manhattan General Hospital, in New York, to George and Catherine Polgreen on March 30, 1943. The granddaughter of immigrants from Austria and Hungary, her parents cherished their only daughter who graduated from Mother Butler Memorial in Bronx, NY, an all-girls Catholic High School. While working in accounts receivable at Texaco, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Edward (Larry) Maicon, and just celebrated 60 years of marriage.



Margaret was a passionate competitor even if it was a "friendly" game night. An early member of ALTA tennis, in later years she took up (a lot) of golf. Her family marveled at her orchid green thumb and appreciated Christmas gifts she crafted – knitted scarves and beautiful jewelry. One of Margaret's greatest life's works was the tender and patient care she was able to give her mother at her home until she passed at 103.



Her family was everything. And she was everything to her family. She is survived by husband, Larry; son, Dennis Maicon and his wife, Diane; granddaughter, Erin Maico; and grandson, Joshua Maicon; daughter, Patti Segars and her husband, Barry; grandson, Ben Segars; son, Tom Maicon and predeceased by daughter-in-law, Melanie; granddaughter, Ariel Maicon; son, Christopher Maicon and his wife, Jamie; granddaughters, Alyssa and Ashley Maicon.



To say that Margaret was a force of nature is an understatement. Despite her small stature, you sure knew when she was in the room with a contagious laugh, eternal optimism and sharp wit. There's a plaque in her kitchen. Everyone who knows Margaret knows that her kitchen is the heart of her home, and she passed a love for all things culinary to each of her children. The plaque says: "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Kudos to you Margaret, for your long-lasting legacy.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 16, at 2 PM, at All Saint's Catholic Church in Dunwoody, at 2443 Mt. Vernon Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



