MAHONE, Vivian Wynn
October 10, 1945 -
March 30, 2022
Celebration of Life Thursday, April 7, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Masks are required. Vivian is survived by her husband, Brinson Mahone, III; and daughter, Kristie Annette Mahone. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
