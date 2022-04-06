ajc logo
X

Mahone, Vivian

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MAHONE, Vivian Wynn

October 10, 1945 -

March 30, 2022

Celebration of Life Thursday, April 7, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Masks are required. Vivian is survived by her husband, Brinson Mahone, III; and daughter, Kristie Annette Mahone. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chinn, Minnie
2h ago
Give, Elena De
2h ago
TAYLOR, Earnestine
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top