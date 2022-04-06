MAHONE, Vivian Wynn



October 10, 1945 -



March 30, 2022



Celebration of Life Thursday, April 7, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Masks are required. Vivian is survived by her husband, Brinson Mahone, III; and daughter, Kristie Annette Mahone. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



