Mahone, Ruben

Homegoing Services for Mr. Ruben Mahone, Jr., of Decatur, GA., will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, 2:00 PM at Bethel Original Freewill Baptist Church, 1890 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA, with remains placed in repose at 1:00 PM. Elder Victor C. Speakman, Pastor, Elder Kenneth Goodwin, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Decatur, GA. A Public Viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday, August 4, 2023, 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Mr. Ruben, Jr., leaves to cherish his memories, son, Ricky Mahone; daughters, Cathy Primus (Larry), Debra Burns; grandsons, Tony Lockhart (Judith), Coby Hide (Ashley), Christopher Hide (Ashley); granddaughters, Erika Mahone, Jasmine Mahone; brother, Derrick Mahone (Constance); sisters, Gwendolyn Mayfield, Tracey Chism (Jimmy); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 1:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.





Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral