MAHONE, John Lewis Services for John Lewis Mahone who passed August 22, 2020 will be Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Carl M. Williams Chapel Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He is remembered by son, Oliver (Frieda) Mahone; grandson Dakota Mahone; a host of other relatives and friends.Carl M. Williams Funl Dirs Marcus Wimby, LFD. 404-522-8454.