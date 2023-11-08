MAHON, John Joseph



Mr. John Joseph Mahon, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Blairsville, Georgia on October 28, 2023. John was born on June 14, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph and Annabelle (Routson) Mahon. John was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Patrick Mahon. Surviving John are his wife, Patricia Gordon Mahon; brothers, Michael and Edward Mahon; sister, Diane Mahon; and brother-in-law, Greg Carnevale; his children, Shawn Lutte (Scott), Michael Mahon (Elizabeth), John Mahon (Leslie) and Kathryn Gifford (Dan). Also surviving John are 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Stepchildren include Brian Ahern (Pam), Jonathan Ahern, Margaret Matthews (Stevie) and Kathryn Roberts (Dane); as well as five step-grandchildren. John grew up in Holland, Michigan. After completing high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force (1958) and as a member of the Civil Engineering Squadron became a water and waste processing specialist, training that would serve John well in his later career. John said someone in duty assignments must have had a strange sense of humor because he was stationed in Thule, Greenland during the Cuban missile crisis and his next duty station was Vietnam during the war. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1968, John began a career in waste and water management, but if you asked him what he did for a living he would say "I'm a pump guy". John went to work for Aurora Pumps in Illinois. In 1982, John made a bold move and founded General Pump and Machinery. GPM became a leading distributor of pumps and related equipment for commercial, municipal, fire, industrial, aquatic, and sanitary markets, with corporate offices in Peoria, Illinois and a southern branch in Winder, Georgia. John was so proud of his once-fledgling company, growing and thriving to provide jobs and experiences for many people over the years. John retired from GMP in 2010. John had several great loves besides his family: music, pool, fast cars, and motorcycles. For years he road the mountains of North Georgia with, as he said, "his cronies", his good friends, Richard Brandeis, Mark Shultz, Tim O'Toole, and Billy George. Once retired, John and Patty searched for a place to live in the mountains and found their piece of paradise in Blairsville. John was never happier. A celebration of John's life will take place in the early spring, 2024, here in the North Georgia mountains. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.



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