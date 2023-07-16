Mahan, Dolores

MAHAN (GILMORE), Dolores Ann



Dolores Ann Mahan, 86, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 in Lehi, UT, surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Birmingham, AL, in 1936 to Ernest Edwin Gilmore and Odie Lanham.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM, at Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel in Marietta, GA, with Pastor Marty Godfrey officiating, and graveside service at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.



