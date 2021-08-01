MAGUIRE, Samuel Fiske



Of Augusta, GA. Samuel Fiske Maguire, a community leader, died peacefully at home with his family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the age of 81 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1939, in Macon, Georgia to the late Samuel Oscar Maguire and Harriet Fiske Maguire of Augusta, Georgia and preceded in death by his brother, William Flournoy Maguire.



Sam was a 1957 graduate from the Academy of Richmond County High school, received a degree in finance from the University of Georgia and an LLB-JD degree from the University of Georgia Law School. He served in the United States Army for 2 years as a First Lieutenant. He returned to Augusta to practice law for over 50 years. Sam was active in the local and State Bar Association as well as the American and State Trial Lawyers. He was licensed to practice in all Federal and State Courts, as well as the Supreme Court of the United States. Sam was an attorney for the City of Augusta for 10 years in addition to his private practice.



He served his community and church and was involved in volunteer and leadership roles in numerous organizations, to name a few: Boy Scout Council, YMCA Counsel, Community Chest, Exchange Club, and Rotary Club of Augusta. He was a member and trustee of Aldersgate Methodist Church, served as Sunday School Superintendent, and member of the Board of Stewards. Later, he joined Church of the Good Shepherd.



Sam was a lifelong outdoorsman who hunted and fished. He particularly enjoyed quail hunting in Burke County at Green's Cut, The Bird Dog Capital of the World, a good dog, a quality-fishing pole, and a well-designed boat. A reverence for nature was deep in his core. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family, grandchildren, a never-ending reading list - every book and all books, and lunch with the "Geezers."



Survived by his wife of 60 years, Sadie Coleman Maguire, and three children: Samuel Fiske Maguire, Jr. and wife JoAnn of Atlanta, GA., Sadie "Sissy" Maguire Fitzgerald of Atlanta, GA., and Harriet Maguire Eddings of Asheville, NC., brother-in-law Dr. Charles Hamilton Coleman, Jr. of Augusta, GA. Sam had six grandchildren: Reita Coleman Maguire, Sadie Grey Fitzgerald, Martha "Maggie" Maguire Fitzgerald, Kathryn Coleman "Cole" Eddings, Elizabeth "Molly" Maguire Eddings, and Harriet "Halle" Louisa Eddings.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 3:00PM at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia, with Rev. Ted Clarkson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Church of the Good Shepherd or a charity of your choice.



The Maguire family would like to thank the compassionate care given by Paul Smith, Tonia Sands, and Maureen Meredith.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.

