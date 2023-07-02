Magnuson, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

MAGNUSON, John

John A Magnuson, 81, of Atlanta died on June 27, 2023.

John was born on May 2, 1942 in New York City (Kentucky Derby Day). After John graduated from Roslyn High School in 1960, he went on to study business at Wittenberg University, graduating in 1964.

In 1967, John married the love of his life from kindergarten, Louise (aka Weezie). Together they ventured into the wine trade, taking them from NY to Cleveland to Baltimore, back to NY and then onto Atlanta when Coca Cola created The Wine Spectrum. In 1984, John became the National Sales Manager for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery and in 1969 he founded his own company, Global Specialty Foods.

Most recently, John was proud to be a Volunteer Bailiff at the Dunwoody Municipal Court.

John was a great man, friend and mentor and a magnet who was attracted to everyone! John was an Army Veteran who was proud to be an American.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louise Magnuson; his Furbaby King Henry; his sister, Martha Magnuson of Cohasset, MA; his brother-in-law, T. Craig Jackson (Andrea) of Chestertown, MD; his niece, Kristin (Kyle) of Springfield, VA; his nephew, Drew (Erin) of Austin, TX; and many special cousins and great-nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD (Donations@MichaelJFox.org)




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

An inspiring father-daughter team prepares to make AJC Peachtree history

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Barenaked Ladies are loving life in Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: AP

Twitter users run into service issues after Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
8h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
8h ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
19h ago
The Latest

Kennedy, Donald
Coles, Brian
2h ago
Draluck, Sam
2h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
8h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top