MAGNUSON, John



John A Magnuson, 81, of Atlanta died on June 27, 2023.



John was born on May 2, 1942 in New York City (Kentucky Derby Day). After John graduated from Roslyn High School in 1960, he went on to study business at Wittenberg University, graduating in 1964.



In 1967, John married the love of his life from kindergarten, Louise (aka Weezie). Together they ventured into the wine trade, taking them from NY to Cleveland to Baltimore, back to NY and then onto Atlanta when Coca Cola created The Wine Spectrum. In 1984, John became the National Sales Manager for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery and in 1969 he founded his own company, Global Specialty Foods.



Most recently, John was proud to be a Volunteer Bailiff at the Dunwoody Municipal Court.



John was a great man, friend and mentor and a magnet who was attracted to everyone! John was an Army Veteran who was proud to be an American.



John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louise Magnuson; his Furbaby King Henry; his sister, Martha Magnuson of Cohasset, MA; his brother-in-law, T. Craig Jackson (Andrea) of Chestertown, MD; his niece, Kristin (Kyle) of Springfield, VA; his nephew, Drew (Erin) of Austin, TX; and many special cousins and great-nieces.



A Memorial Service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD (Donations@MichaelJFox.org)





