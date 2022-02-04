MAGNAN, Barbara



Barbara Beddingfield Magnan of Macon, Georgia, passed on January 24, 2022. Barbara was born December 18, 1933, in Woodland, Alabama. She was the daughter of Arthur and Kate Beddingfield of LaGrange, Georgia. She was married to Dr. Charles Graham Magnan, Jr. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School, Crawford Long Hospital School of Nursing, and Wesleyan College of Macon. She enjoyed travel, duplicate bridge, and University of Georgia Football. She is survived by her daughters, Cathie Magnan Power and Pattie Magnan Wheeler, and her grandchildren, Ben Wheeler, Grace Magnan Power and Andrew Wheeler. The family will celebrate her life in the spring at her beloved beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wesleyan College-Pierce Chapel. "Some glad morning when this life is over, I'll fly away."

