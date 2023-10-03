MAGIS, Vicki



Vicki Magis, 79, of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away surrounded by her children on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Herrin, Illinois on June 24, 1944 to the late Albert and Dora (Wilson) Jack, and grew up in Marion, Illinois. After marrying her husband, Thomas Magis, they moved to the Sandy Springs suburb of Atlanta in 1966. She was a lifelong reader with an extensive library in her home, an amateur geologist, an extraordinary gardener, and a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was very involved in volunteer work at her children's schools and in her community. She loved classical and jazz music and was a longtime listener and supporter of public radio. She had a remarkable mind full of curiosity and creativity, and cultivated a great love for reading in her children. Vicki was living in Valdosta for the last several years with her daughter, Samantha and son-in-law Gee.



Vicki is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Magis-Graves (Jon), of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Samantha Edwards (Gee), of Valdosta; son, Andrew Magis (Marsha Wheeler), of Seattle, WA; her grandchildren, Claudia Graves, Benjamin Graves, Henry Magis, Thomas Magis; and grandchildren-in-law, Victoria Rowland and Ron Rowland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Thomas Magis; son, Paul Magis, her parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Larry Jack and Brenda Jack.



The family would like to express a special thank you to Bev Henderson, Eli Metts, and all the wonderful staff at Langdale Hospice House and Hospice of South Georgia; as well as friend, Margaret Altman.



A Memorial Service for Vicki will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Online condolences may be shared at www.mclanecares.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com