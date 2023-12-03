Obituaries

Magill, Robert

Dec 3, 2023

MAGILL, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Magill, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. He is survived by his sons, Jeff Magill and David Magill; granddaughter, Brittney; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Magill. Robert, a man of duty and dedication to the community, served as a Battalion Chief for Gwinnett County Fire Department. He served the community for 30 years before retiring in 1995. Robert loved music and collecting stamps. Robert was a family man who loved spending time with his family. A Fireman's Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Ret. Battalion Chief Robert Magill will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 4, from 11:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.

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Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville

120 Scenic Highway

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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