MAGILL, Robert Lee



Robert Lee Magill, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. He is survived by his sons, Jeff Magill and David Magill; granddaughter, Brittney; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Magill. Robert, a man of duty and dedication to the community, served as a Battalion Chief for Gwinnett County Fire Department. He served the community for 30 years before retiring in 1995. Robert loved music and collecting stamps. Robert was a family man who loved spending time with his family. A Fireman's Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Ret. Battalion Chief Robert Magill will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 4, from 11:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.



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