MAGGI, John Frederick



August 12, 1939 - April 15, 2021.



John Maggi has a change of address; he has relocated to a beautiful, peaceful place known as Heaven. Predeceased by parents, Frederick and Eunice Maggi, sister Delores Baldwin,and niece Lynda Baldwin. Survived by wife Jacqueline Mason Maggi, daughters Chris (Michael) Parrott, Gina Maggi, and son Bryan (Robin) Maggi. Also survived by stepsons Robert (Cheryl) Wehrle, David (Marcia) Wehrle, and stepdaughter Cathy (Darin) Clauson. John had five granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three great-grandsons and he loved each and every one of them. A native Atlantan, John spent most of his life in Atlanta, except for a brief period in Missouri. He had several businesses in Atlanta, but he spent his happiest years as a designated SRA and Certified General Real Estate Appraiser with the Appraisal Institute. He was very active in service to the Appraisal Institute and also as an instructor. His students always commented on some of his sayings such as "Let this lean on you for awhile", It's not hard, it's just new", and "Grab it and Growl" ( when they were ready to start their new profession). John gave back to his community and church also. He was a Stephen Minister and Leader, which gave him much joy and humility, built Habitat for Humanity Homes, active in the Buckhead Exchange Club and many other Community services. Married to Jackie for 35 years, he was a wonderful and much loved husband, a Southern gentleman to most, and had a wicked sense of dry humor. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Kennestone Hospital, and Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain. The care and affection he received was exceptional. There will not be a service at this time due to Covid restrictions, but a Celebration of a Life Well-Lived will be held later. Stay tuned... If you would like to do something in John's memory, please stop smoking. If you know a young person who is starting, please try to persuade them to stop.



John would love this above all.

