MADDOX, Willburn Dallas



It is with great sadness that the family of Wilburn Dallas Maddox announces his passing on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the age of 90 years. Wilburn passed peacefully at his home in Merritt Island, Florida.



Wilburn was born on March 25, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Maddox is predeceased in death by his parents, wife, Evelyn Maddox of Merritt Island, Florida, his sisters Lois and Lynn Maddox, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and his daughter Christine Maddox Cribb, of Loganville, Georgia.



Survived by son, Randall "Randy" Maddox of San Carlos, Mexico, son, Scott Maddox of Sanford, North Carolina, stepdaughter Carmen Moore, of Cocoa, Florida, granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Andrews of Loganville, Georgia, grandson, Christopher "Todd" Cribb of Dacula, Georgia, great-grandsons, Steven "Kyle" Andrews Georgia, and Kaden Dallas Andrews of Loganville, Georgia.



Wilburn was the patriarch of the family, leading the way for generations. Wilburn was a U.S. Marine, worked as an executive for AT&T, and loved being on the lake and ocean.



Wilburn's love and devotion will be truly missed.



Please contact Funeral Solutions for additional information. Condolences may be sent or viewed https://www.funeralsolutions.net. (321) 638-1373.

