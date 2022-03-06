Maddox, Tommy

MADDOX, Jr., Tommy



Mr. Tommy Maddox, Jr. of Covington, GA peacefully transitioned on March 1, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, 1:00 PM at Union Grove United Methodist Church, 757 Dixie Rd. Covington, GA 30014 Reverend Kenneth Norrington, Pastor, Reverend Harold Cobb, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Graves Chapel Cemetery, Covington, GA. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:30 AM until service hour. He leaves behind a loving family, children, Nathaniel and Angela Maddox; three stepdaughters, Linda Sue, Donna and Vickie; two special nieces, Trellias Broughton and Regina Williams Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

