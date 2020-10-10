Maddox, Selmon

MADDOX, Jr., Selmon Thurman "Sam" Mr. Selmon "Sam" Thurman Maddox, Jr., age 71 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on October 4, 2020 at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville. He was born on October 18, 1948 in Decatur, GA, to the late Selmon T. Maddox, Sr., and Mary Lee Bettis Maddox. Sam retired from Georgia Power with 42 years of service. He and his late wife, Norma Thurman Maddox were married for 51 years. She passed away on July 14, 2020. He is survived by; daughters, Kimberly (Ryan) Queen of Monroe, GA, and Erin (Philip) Martin of Gainesville, GA, brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Kay Thurman of Lakemont, GA, and two grandchildren, Blakely and Braelyn Queen. No formal services will be held. Please, in lieu of flowers, make memorials to the Club of Hearts, Bin 10014, 241 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30308. In memo line reference Employee Emergency Fund. Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family.

