Maddox, Diana

2 hours ago

MADDOX, Diana

A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Diana Maddox will be held on Wednesday, July, 21, 2021 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing today

1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

