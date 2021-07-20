MADDOX, Diana
A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Diana Maddox will be held on Wednesday, July, 21, 2021 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing today
1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral