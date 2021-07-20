MADDOX, Diana



A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Diana Maddox will be held on Wednesday, July, 21, 2021 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing today



1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



