MADDIX, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Maddix passed on July 4, 2021 at his home in Cumming, GA at the age of 74. Please join Gary's family to celebrate his life Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Citygate Atlanta Church, 3100 Medlock Bridge Rd, Unit 250, Peachtree Corners, GA. In honor of Gary's memory, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.southcare.us/obituaries.