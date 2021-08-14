Madden, Charles

MADDEN, Colonel (Ret.) Charles Edwin



Colonel Charles "Ed" Madden, Retired, age 83, passed away peacefully in his home in Marietta, GA, Thursday, August 5, 2021. Col. Madden is survived by his wife, Betty Jones Madden; son, Chuck (Donna) Madden; step-daughter, Caroline Kate (Nick) McCormick; grandchildren, Charlie Madden, Caroline Madden, and Nick's son, Peyton Koch; Charlie's fiancée, Brianna Wahy; sisters-in-law, Pauline Madden and Hazel Madden; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ed was born in Sanford, FL, on April 19, 1938, to the late A.C. and Eunice Herring Madden. Also preceding Ed in death were his brothers, Harold Madden and Theron Madden; his sister, Jane (Wayne) Dickson; and his son's mother, Chris Madden. Ed was the salutatorian of Sanford's Seminole High School (1956) before graduating a lifelong Yellow Jacket fan with a BS in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech (1962) and an MBA from Syracuse University (1975). Ed cherished being 'Granddaddy' and was faithfully involved in the lives of his loving grandchildren, cheering them on and immersing himself in all that they did. Aside from family, Ed's greatest commitment was to the U.S. Army, serving proudly for 27 years as a combat engineer. He served in Korea (twice), Vietnam, Germany (three times), and a multitude of bases in the United States. His awards included the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, and the Air Medal, as well as the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star. After retirement, he continued to serve as a veteran as the VP, Business Affairs and CFO at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. In later years, Ed volunteered at the Atlanta Airport USO. Before moving to Marietta, Ed attended First Baptist Church Milledgeville, and he and Betty were active members of Mt. Bethel UMC for over 20 years together. Ed was an avid reader and history buff and loved to travel and talk sports. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Marietta Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service at 11:00 AM. The service will also be live-streamed on the Marietta Funeral Home Facebook page. The military committal service will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 2:00 PM. Full obituary can be found and online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org. Donations may be made to USO Atlanta.

