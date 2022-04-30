MADDEN, Bert Conger



Bert Conger Madden, of Atlanta, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1932, in Nashville, Tennessee to Glyndon Conger and Bert Franklin Madden. Having mostly grown up in Nashville, he married his first true love and Harpeth Hall graduate, Trudy Madden, and enjoyed over 64 years of being together.



Bert attended Palmer Elementary School, where he formed several lifelong friendships, Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University. At Vanderbilt he was in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. and a member of Phi Delta Theta. Upon graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy with stations in Norfolk, VA and Charleston, SC, corresponding to the ending of the Korean War. He returned to Nashville where he began his career in the financial industry at Mid-South Securities. Wanting to expand his horizons, Bert and Trudy moved to the New York City area where he joined the Chase Manhattan Bank's municipal securities division becoming the youngest officer in the bank at that time. Bert and Trudy enjoyed nine great years living in both Bronxville, NY and Chatham, NJ where they had two of their three children, young Bert and Katherine.



In 1965, the family moved to Atlanta, GA where Bert was recruited to join one of his clients, Trust Company Bank of Georgia. Through various mergers and increasing levels of responsibility, he retired as a Senior Vice President of Suntrust Bank and President of the Capital Markets Group. He served as a board member of several securities industry organizations including the Securities Industry Association and the National Association of Securities Dealers. He was also one of five bankers nationwide appointed to the first Municipal Securities Rule Making Board. Besides being a great supporter and mentor for those he worked with, Bert also taught over the years at the University of Georgia School of Continuing Education, Louisiana State University, University of Wisconsin, and Rutgers University.



Bert was very active in the Atlanta community where he served on the local boards of the Salvation Army and Girl Scouts of America in addition to various leadership roles at Northside Methodist Church where he was a long-time member. Other memberships included the Capital City Club, Sea Pines Country Club, and the Breakfast Club.



Bert enjoyed playing tennis with his regular Saturday group, working in, and attending to his beautiful yard, collecting lead soldiers, and dressing well. Above all, he loved life and people, but especially being with his wife and family. Whether it was "family week" at Hilton Head, gathering everyone at some fine resort around the world, adventures with Trudy or just being there for a birthday, ball game or cook out, he always brought his enthusiasm, generosity, positive attitude, and fun-loving ways to the benefit of his family. Bert will be missed, but the great memories and his contributions will survive for a very long time.



Bert is survived by his three children: Bert Conger Madden Jr. and wife Kelly of Atlanta, Katherine Madden Fuller and husband Tim of Nashville and Allen Grimes Madden and wife Ann of Atlanta. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Katherine (Katie) Madden Sharpton and husband Scott of Nashville, Caroline Madden Duvall and husband Chas of Atlanta, Laura Madden McFarland and husband Reid of Birmingham, Sarah Grace Madden, Allen Wilson Madden, and Virginia Truesdell Madden, all of Atlanta. Also, four great grandchildren survive: Charles Frazier Duvall Jr., Hayes Madden McFarland, Madden Grace Duvall, and Emily Joy Sharpton. Bert was predeceased by his wife, Trudy, parents, and older sister, Mary Jane White.



A celebration of Bert's life will be held at Northside Church on Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or The Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



