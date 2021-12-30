Madariaga, Patsy

MADARIAGA (CAMPBELL), Patsy



Patsy Campbell Madariaga, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and former resident of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A private family celebration of her life will be held on December 30, 2021. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Patsy was born December 23, 1945, in Athens, GA, daughter of the late Loyd Campbell and the late Frances Luthi Campbell. She studied at Reinhardt University and earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Georgia Southern University. Patsy was a long-time resident of Avondale Estates, GA, and an active member of Avondale Pattillo Methodist Church. She started her career as a police officer and retired after working many years in the Information Center for the City of Atlanta. Patsy was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting, especially watercolors. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Warren of Los Angeles, CA, and Jessica Madariaga (Brian Freeman) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four grandsons, Alex Warren, Nathaniel Scott Warren, Eric Wilson, and August Freeman; four brothers: Billy Campbell (Heather), Loyd Campbell (Karen), Michael Campbell (Lynn) and Johnny Campbell; two sisters, Rosemary Underwood (Jim) and Kay Kimmet (Dan); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Gary Campbell. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.c om.

