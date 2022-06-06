MACTAS, Michelle



Michelle Mactas, daughter of Ed and Patti Mactas and sister of Elyssa Lakin and Daniel Mactas, passed away on May 31st at the age of 27. Michelle had a pure heart and loving soul and will be sorely missed by all of the family and friends she touched. A memorial service will be held at Temple Sinai in Atlanta, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th. Shiva will be observed at the Mactas' residence at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 9th. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. 770-451-4999

