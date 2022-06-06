ajc logo
X

Mactas, Michelle

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MACTAS, Michelle

Michelle Mactas, daughter of Ed and Patti Mactas and sister of Elyssa Lakin and Daniel Mactas, passed away on May 31st at the age of 27. Michelle had a pure heart and loving soul and will be sorely missed by all of the family and friends she touched. A memorial service will be held at Temple Sinai in Atlanta, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7th. Shiva will be observed at the Mactas' residence at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 9th. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. 770-451-4999

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed in Rockdale County; police ID suspect7h ago
2 killed in wrong-way crash overnight on Downtown Connector
11h ago
TV best bets with ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ Bob Saget, Adam Sandler, Tony Awards
4h ago
Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon
7h ago
Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon
7h ago
Stolen vehicle spotted at East Point Chick-fil-A drive-thru; suspects in custody
9h ago
The Latest
Saulsbury, Lillie
1h ago
Bugg, Virginia
1h ago
Love, Dave
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top