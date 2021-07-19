MACNEIL, Mary Louise



Mary Louise Watkins MacNeil died peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021. Mary Louise was born June 1, 1930 in Atlanta, GA. She attended North Fulton High School and obtained a B.S. in Chemistry from Oglethorpe University. She worked as a research chemist at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for 30 years.



Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Watkins, Jr., Louise Watkins Noble, her sister Elizabeth Watkins Kessler, and her daughter-in-law Andrea Hur MacNeil. She leaves behind four children: Dora MacNeil Rice (David), Elizabeth MacNeil Hesmer (John), Donald Coe MacNeil, Duncan Edgar MacNeil (Julie); seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Rice Hurt (Wesley), Madeleine Rice, Molly MacNeil Reynolds (Jordan), Bonnie MacNeil Baum (Alex), Katie MacNeil, Jordan MacNeil, and Grant MacNeil; and one great-grandchild: Cameron Keay Hurt.



A funeral service will be held on July 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at The Cathedral of St. Phillip. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Oglethorpe University or Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayeswarddobbins.com.

