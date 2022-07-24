MACLENNAN, John



On July 13, 2022, John Hunter MacLennan, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great friend passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 52 years at age 77.



John was born on August 28, 1944 in Camden, NJ to John Hunter MacLennan and Genevieve Mitten MacLennan. He married Bonnie Day on June 27, 1970, and received his Masters of Administration from Georgia State University. His career included teaching and sales, culminating as a self-employed Educational and Instructional Materials Sales Representative. John dedicated himself to a life of service to others, from the education and development of children throughout the nation to mentorship of his friends and colleagues. His devotion to children made him an exceptional father and grandfather to daughter Kari and her children as well as a second father to many.



John lived fully, traveling around the world with Bonnie, skiing in Colorado, visiting friends and family, and enjoying quiet time in Atlanta, GA with a cup of coffee and a crossword or book. He had a love for cooking and his seafood dinners were a widely sought-after invite.



John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie Day MacLennan; his daughter, LCDR Kari MacLennan Gorski (LT David Gorski); granddaughter Lillian and grandson Hunter; sister Jane Schwartz (Mike Schwartz); stepmother Dot MacLennan; and several nieces and nephews.



A remembrance service will be held on August 6, 2022 at 2 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity in John MacLennan's memory. Reception following the service at A.S. Turner and Sons.



