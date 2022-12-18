ajc logo
MacLaren, Rosalie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MACLAREN (REID),

Rosalie Patricia

Rosalie Patricia (Reid) MacLaren, age 98, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away, December 8, 2022, amidst loving prayers of family and friends. She was born on January 14, 1924 in Seattle, Washington, where she lived with her parents until 1949. She was an only child, greatly loved, and the first generation American of Canadian and Irish decent. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School where she began piano lessons in the third grade, igniting a love of music which lasted her entire life. She earned a scholarship to Holy Names Academy and graduated in May 1942, amid WWII deployment activities. She soon began her financial career at the Bank of California in Seattle, Washington. In 1949, she married John MacLaren and moved to California where they raised a family of three daughters and a son. She was a devoted mother, always present, always loving. In addition to music and family, she loved reading mysteries, history, traveling across America, cooking, and celebrating family events. She was a devout Catholic, a kind and caring person. Predeceased by her husband, John; she is survived by her children, Michelle (Michael), Paula, Barbara (Robert), and Brice (Laurie); her grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, and Robert. A Rosary Vigil will be held Wednesday, December 21, with the Funeral Mass to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, on Thursday, December 22, 10 AM. Under solemn Scottish piping of "Oh Danny Boy", as she had wished, she will be brought to peaceful rest with her husband, at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

