MACKIE, Janet H.



September 24, 1946 -



June 3, 2021



Mrs. Janet H. Mackie, age 74, of Woodstock, passed away June 3, 2021.



An Atlanta, Georgia native, Janet was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother of six. She was an avid world traveler, and derived her greatest joy from spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.



Janet spent her twenties and early thirties doing the most rewarding and important job of all - being a mother to her two boys. While getting a late start in her professional career, Janet nonetheless had an amazing 20 plus year pilgrimage in the mortgage lending business. She started at the ground level in 1979 and retired as Senior Vice President of Operations for the largest mortgage lender in the Southeast in 2001. She was brought back repeatedly as a consultant for several years thereafter. Given the unofficial titles of "Mortgage Doctor" and "The Hammer" by her peers, she was highly respected by all in the industry. Janet continued to enrich her children's lives during this time serving as President of the PTA at Murphy Candler Elementary School, and President of the Greater Lithonia Youth Association.



Survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Paul E. Mackie, Jr; sons, Paul E. (Trey) Mackie, III and his wife, Melissa, David Mackie; sisters, Carol Moran, Darlene McCollum; brother, John Hawthorne; grandchildren, Taylor Pullen, Rebecca Slocumb and her husband, 1st Lt. Chase Slocumb, USA, Mary Katherine Mackie, Caroline Grace Mackie, Brandon Mackie, Megan Mackie; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Chaplin Judd Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends between the hour of 10 until 11 AM at the funeral Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



