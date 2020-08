MACKEY, Jr., Clarence C. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Clarence C. Mackey, Jr., the father of Rev. Courtney Jamal Mackey, Executive Pastor of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA will be help Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 2 PM, at First Baptist Church of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL 34471. Condolences may be sent to Rev. Mackey at 3863 Paper Birch Lane, Lithonia, GA 30084.