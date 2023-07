MACK (MUCKLE), Valerie C.



Mrs. Valerie Coreen Muckle Mack, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, died in her home on May 25, 2023. Mrs. Mack was 71 years of age, and was born in Fulton County on September 25, 1951. Her funeral was held on June 17, 2023, at Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home in Atlanta.



