Mack, Raymond

1 hour ago

MACK, Raymond

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Raymond Lee Mack, of College Park, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, 1:00 PM at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr., Pastor Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the mortuary from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.

Mr. Mack leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Mildred Bradford Mack; twelve children; eleven sisters and brothers; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:00 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

