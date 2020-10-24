X

Mack, Corey

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MACK, Corey

Age 45, of Atlanta, passed October 15, 2020. Service October 24, 11 AM at Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home

2199 Candler Road

Decatur, GA

30032

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.