X

Mack, Annie

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MACK, Annie Pearl

Annie Pearl Jackson Mack, age 89, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Athens, GA, passed October 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA.

Public viewing, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 AM-1 PM at Watkins Funeral Home, 163 North Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236 and 4 PM- 7 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 W. Broad St., Athens, GA.

Survivors include: niece, Felicia (Daniel) Jordan; nephews, Curtis Colbert and Henry Ingram, Jr.; www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com 706-543-3623

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home

1253 West Broad Street

Athens, GA

30606

https://jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.