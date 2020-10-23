MACK, Annie Pearl



Annie Pearl Jackson Mack, age 89, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Athens, GA, passed October 15, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA.



Public viewing, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 AM-1 PM at Watkins Funeral Home, 163 North Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236 and 4 PM- 7 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 W. Broad St., Athens, GA.



Survivors include: niece, Felicia (Daniel) Jordan; nephews, Curtis Colbert and Henry Ingram, Jr.;


