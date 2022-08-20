MacArthur, Alden

MACARTHUR, Jr., Alden



6-12-1954 to 8-8-2022



Alden MacArthur, Jr., was doing what he loved, hiking out west at Lake Tahoe, when he collapsed without warning and died of coronary artery disease. In short, Alden was very much about his family and his friends. He gathered them together and they have, in turn, been there for him and his loved ones at this final chapter in his life. He loved the stock market and sports, but most of all he loved his family and friends.



Born in Wichita, Kansas in 1954, his family moved to Japan in 1957 for three years as part of his father's career with the US Air Force. The family moved back to the US to Albuquerque, NM and Alden gained a profound love of the west and specifically the desert landscape and distant mountains. Atlanta became the family's home in 1969 when his father accepted a position with the National Weather Service stationed at the Atlanta Airport. Alden attended high school at Briarwood High School, graduating in 1972. He completed college at the University of Georgia in 1976 with a business degree and then received another bachelor's in Finance from Georgia State University soon after. He joined the Federal Reserve Bank after graduation.



A new chapter opened for Alden when he met his now wife, Linda D'Orazio of Atlanta, Georgia. Alden and Linda moved to New York City in 1984 so that they could pursue their dreams and to have a "big adventure". Alden worked on Wall Street both as a trader and then with Smith Barney as an analyst; Linda worked for NYC architecture firms and it was a thrilling time. Many new friends were made, and the "Atlanta" friends came to visit often, staying on the sleeper sofa that Alden and Linda had intentionally bought for that purpose. In 1989, the couple welcomed their first child, Cathryn, and moved back to Atlanta. The MacArthurs grew in number as two other children, Avery and Alden "Reid" were born. Alden continued in Finance and was an Institutional Equities broker with Interstate/ Johnson Lane.



Kids were raised, the 5 of them continued their lives together with our daughter-in-law, Emily McInturff, joining in 2020. Alden encouraged the kids on and off the many practice fields, music recitals, school events, and scouting trips. All three kids graduated from college and Alden was a strong proponent of each child finding the right university that suited their individual personalities.



Alden had a later career working alongside one of his former business accounts, who had been with Bear Stearns. In 2014, finding themselves off "Wall Street" Alden and his business partner made their way to King Street in Charleston to launch a cookie company, King Street Cookies. Alden spent the first half of 2022 caring for his ailing mother and being by her beside when she passed away on July 29th. He went on a much-anticipated trip to hike with his wife and dear friends, happy and loving this last big adventure in the landscapes he was so familiar with from his childhood. "May he rest high upon that mountain".



Alden is survived by Linda his wife, his three children, Cathryn, Avery and Reid and daughter-in-law Emily along with his sister, Dona Futch of Knoxville Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father, Alden MacArthur Sr., his mother Keiko Aoki MacArthur and his sister, Eunice MacArthur Huffman. A memorial service will be held the weekend of August 20th at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church.

