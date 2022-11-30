ajc logo
Mabry, Mildred

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MABRY, Mildred "Millie"

Mildred "Millie" Russell Mabry passed away at home after a long illness on November 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her husband of 72 years, Jimmie Mabry; and her daughter, Cathy Mabry Vanover when she passed. Millie was born in DeKalb County and lived there almost all her life. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church since 1944 and used to play the piano for them on Sundays. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Jones Russell; father, Nathan Elmer Russell; brother, Jack Elmer Russell and daughter Tracey Mabry Arnold. Millie graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1949, then went on to marry Jimmie in 1950. She worked for American Mutual Insurance Company for nine years, then was able to be a stay-at-home Mom to Tracey and Cathy, and later help Jimmie with his business, J.L. Mabry Grading, Inc. Millie and Jimmie loved traveling by car in their later years with various friends and relatives and were able to visit the West Coast six times. Millie loved to take her girls to Daytona Beach, FL every summer and enjoyed watching them make new friends each trip. She also loved to gamble, so she and Jimmie would go to Las Vegas and Biloxi as much as they could so she could play her favorite, slot machines. Millie is survived by her husband, Jimmie Leon Mabry; daughter, Cathy Mabry Vanover (Marc); brother, Robert Jones Russell, two grandchildren, Katie Vanover (Tyler) and Alex Vanover (Mackenzie), and one great-grandchild, Emmett Evans. Millie was a wonderful, giving, fun person who was always wanting to help others. She will be missed by so many, that is for sure. Visitation will be held at the Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 4 PM to 8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726




