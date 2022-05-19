Mabry, Maxine

MABRY (YOUNG),



Maxine



Maxine Young Mabry, age 93 of Alpharetta, passed away on May 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 PM until 9 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. www.northsidechapel.com



