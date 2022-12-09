ajc logo
Mabry, Erma

MABRY, Erma

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Erma Isabel Mabry will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Antioch Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2152 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia, Georgia 30058 at 11:00 AM. James C. Ward, Pastor. The interment will be held at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home.

Professional Funeral Services entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main Street, Lithonia, GA 30058, 770-482-2358.




