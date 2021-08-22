LYSAK, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Lysak passed from this life to the next on August 11, 2021. She was born in Fulton, New York in 1933 to her parents F. Parker and Ruth E. Van Buren. She was the youngest of three children, her older brothers, Parker and Dick, she adored. After graduating from Michigan State University, she returned to her hometown to teach high school and soon caught the eye of Michael Lysak. They were married in 1958 and throughout their 59 years together, lived in numerous places. Among these were Syracuse, NY, River Edge, NJ, Pittsburg, PA, Arlington, VA ,and finally settled in Dunwoody, GA, in 1978. During this journey they welcomed and dearly loved their daughter, Mary Ellen. Family, home, faith and friends were the most important things in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and her husband Michael and daughter Mary Ellen. She is survived by her nieces, Cindy Damron, Teri Moran, and Kris Butterfield, and her nephews, Richard Van Buren, Gary Van Buren, Mark Van Buren, Michael Van Buren, and Patrick Van Buren. Mary also had three nephews who predeceased her, John Van Buren, Robert Van Buren, and William Van Buren. Mary touched us all with her lively nature and loving spirit. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton, NY, 13069. A funeral Mass will be held on August 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA where she and her husband Michael were founding members. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA. www.fischerperimeterchapel.

