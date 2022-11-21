ajc logo
X

Lyons, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LYONS, (MEADOWS), Mary Lee

Mrs. Mary Lee Meadows Lyons of Atlanta passed on November 13, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12 Noon from Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Interment will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Georgia 30114. She leaves to cherish her memory; three daughters, Ms. Detoncia Wilkinson, Raika Lyons (Cedric Turner), Mrs. Pamela Johnson (Keith Johnson); and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11 AM. A viewing will be held TODAY, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in the Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city10h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over No. 13 North Carolina
10h ago

1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits group standing on I-20 shoulder
10h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Roster depth pays off again for GSU in win over UNC-Asheville
4h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Roster depth pays off again for GSU in win over UNC-Asheville
4h ago

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 2023
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
Bailey, Arthur
1h ago
Arledge, Charles
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
TV best bets with Trevor Noah, ‘Wednesday,’ Lizzo, Jeff Dunham, Omari Hardwick
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top