Lyons, Mary

LYONS, (MEADOWS), Mary Lee



Mrs. Mary Lee Meadows Lyons of Atlanta passed on November 13, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12 Noon from Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Interment will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Georgia 30114. She leaves to cherish her memory; three daughters, Ms. Detoncia Wilkinson, Raika Lyons (Cedric Turner), Mrs. Pamela Johnson (Keith Johnson); and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11 AM. A viewing will be held TODAY, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in the Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

