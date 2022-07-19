ajc logo
Lyons, Harold

Obituaries
LYONS, Harold

Mr. Harold Lyons of Atlanta passed on July 13, 2022. Homegoing Services for Mr. Harold Lyons will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM, from Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E., Boone, Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory, Mrs. Mary Lyons; three daughters, Ms. Detoncia Wilkinson, Raika Lyons (Cedric Turner), and Mrs. Pamela Johnson (Keith Johnson); a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held today, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

