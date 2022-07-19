LYONS, Harold



Mr. Harold Lyons of Atlanta passed on July 13, 2022. Homegoing Services for Mr. Harold Lyons will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM, from Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E., Boone, Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory, Mrs. Mary Lyons; three daughters, Ms. Detoncia Wilkinson, Raika Lyons (Cedric Turner), and Mrs. Pamela Johnson (Keith Johnson); a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held today, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

