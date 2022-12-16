LYONS, Charlie James



Charlie James Lyons of Atlanta, entered rest on December 6, 2022. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Loved ones that will miss "Boone" until they meet again are his parents, Ethel and Charlie James Lyons-Hudson; his two sons, Charles Brandon Lyons and Marcus Eskew; his sister, Denise Lyons; brother, Earnest Dexter Jeter; his nephew, "SFC" Stanley Smith (Jasmine); great-nephews, Ryan Smith and Jordan Smith; special friend, Faythe Harris; aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Today, Public Viewing will be from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta




