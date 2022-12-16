ajc logo
Lyons, Charlie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LYONS, Charlie James

Charlie James Lyons of Atlanta, entered rest on December 6, 2022. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Loved ones that will miss "Boone" until they meet again are his parents, Ethel and Charlie James Lyons-Hudson; his two sons, Charles Brandon Lyons and Marcus Eskew; his sister, Denise Lyons; brother, Earnest Dexter Jeter; his nephew, "SFC" Stanley Smith (Jasmine); great-nephews, Ryan Smith and Jordan Smith; special friend, Faythe Harris; aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Today, Public Viewing will be from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

