Lyon, Suzanne

LYON (CLARIDY), Suzanne



Suzanne Claridy Lyon, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 PM ET to 1:00 PM ET at the Church.



Mrs. Lyon was born July 1, 1934 to the late, Jesse Fern Claridy, Jr. and Elizabeth Shellman Claridy in Phenix City, Alabama. She retired as a procurement manager for the Civil Service. Mrs. Lyon was the oldest living member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a world traveler, going on several around the world cruises, played bridge at a masters level, and was a big Atlanta Braves fan. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Lyon.



Surviving are her three children, Katherine Tarr, Paul Lyon, and Lizabeth Lyon-Brown; two sisters, Ginga Temples and Meredyth Cornett; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Ashley, Jerremy, Sydnee, Madisen, Spencer, Jonah, and Ashe; seven great-grandchildren.

