Lyon, Matthew

LYON, Jr., Matthew



Daniel



Matthew Daniel Lyon, Jr., died Tuesday evening, August 17, following complications of a stroke. The son of the late Matthew Daniel Lyon and Mary Bean Lewis of Johnston, South Carolina, he graduated from Johnston High School and Clemson University. He served in the US Army in Korea and upon his return, entered the insurance business, first in bonds, then as an independent agent. A robust fan of



Clemson, he attended home football games for almost seven decades. For nearly six decades, he played tennis at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, serving a term as president of the Bitsy association and spending, along with a tennis buddy, ten determined, and finally successful, years trying to get the city to install clay courts. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann and daughter Allison Lyon Cobb and a number of nieces and nephews.



Special gratitude goes to nephew and niece Dan and Denise Horton of Athens during this time for their selfless help.



A memorial will be celebrated Sunday at 2:00 PM in the



chapel of his beloved Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charity of Donors choice.

