Lyon, Barbara

Barbara H. Lyon, 92, of Bordentown, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at her home March 22, 2024.



Barbara Ann Hilsman was born October 9, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Frank and Bertha Hilsman. Barbara graduated from the Napsonian School in 1949 and attended Agnes Scott College.



Barbara was married to Fred William Lyon, Jr., in May of 1953. They had two children, Anne and Scott. They lived in Decatur and Stone Mountain, Georgia, and moved to Freehold, New Jersey in 1970.



After moving to Freehold, Barbara became an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Freehold. She volunteered at Open Door food pantry. Barbara worked at the Daily Racing Form in East Windsor from 1976 until 1995. In 1997, she moved to Bordentown, New Jersey. Barbara then worked part-time at the Bordentown Library until 2013.



Barbara was preceded in death by her three infant grandchildren; and by her son, William Scott Lyon (Joann).



She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Steven Fithian); her brother, Albert (Judy) and their family; and her dear friends.



A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a later date. Private interment will take place at Christ Church in Bordentown.



Arrangements will be made by the Bordentown Home for Funerals in Bordentown, NJ. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bordentown City Cats or Bordentown Library.



